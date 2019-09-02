Labour Day: Premier Kenney Statement - Gateway Gazette

Premier Jason Kenney issued the following statement honouring Labour Day:

“Labour Day is a time for making the most of summer’s final moments. It’s a time for throwing a family barbecue or enjoying one last camping trip.

“It’s also a time for recognizing the work people do, year-round, to support our families, contribute to the public good and strengthen Alberta’s economy. This province belongs, just as it always has, to hard-working people creating their own opportunities for success.

“Alberta was built by hard-working, enterprising individuals and families, who we celebrate on Labour Day. However, there are still too many Albertans out of work after the last few punishing years. Today, we also think about them as, together, we work to rebuild Alberta into the free enterprise heart of Canada.

“Happy Labour Day!”

