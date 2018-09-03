Labour Day: Statement from Minister Gray - Gateway Gazette

Christina Gray, Minister of Labour, issued the following statement regarding Labour Day:

“Labour Day is a time to reflect on the important accomplishments of Alberta’s labour movement and celebrate working people. Many of the rights and privileges we enjoy today are the result of sacrifices made by others. Alberta has a long history of advocacy for better worker rights. Because of this work, Albertans can rely on having a workplace that is healthier, safer and fairer than ever before.

“Our government has the backs of everyday working Albertans. With your support, we have modernized Alberta’s labour laws to reflect the needs of a 21st-century workforce. We collaborated with unions, workers and employers to update the outdated Occupational Health and Safety Act and code, the Employment Standards Code, and the Labour Relations Code and Workers Compensation Act . Finally, Albertans can enjoy the same rights and protections as many other Canadians.

“When it comes to protecting worker rights, we know there’s always more we can do. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to Albertans that you deserve to be treated fairly and with respect and dignity during your time at work. That’s why we will continue to work with our labour partners to ensure our province remains one of the best places to live, work and raise a family.

“I wish all of you all safe and happy Labour Day.”