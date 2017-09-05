Labour Day: Statement from Minister Christina Gray

“Labour Day is summer’s last hurrah, a time for families and all Albertans to make the most of this last long weekend before fall. It’s also a time to remember how far we’ve come in making sure every workplace is safe, healthy and respectful.

“From the eight-hour work day and the 40-hour work week, to the weekend, the labour movement has greatly shaped our modern workplaces – and for that we are grateful.

“Labour Day recognizes and honours everyone who works to develop our resources, manufacture our goods, provide our services and keep Alberta’s economy moving and growing. Each and every one of these workers deserves a fair wage, freedom from harassment and the right to a safe workplace so they can go home to their family and friends at the end of the day.

“That’s why we are working to make life better for workers and their families. We are closing the gender wage gap, extending important protections to more workers and supporting workers who are victims of domestic violence.

“At the same time, we’re leading our province out of one of the worst downturns in our history, while protecting the jobs, agreements and public services that working people in Alberta rely on.

“On behalf of all of my colleagues, thank you to all of Alberta’s workers.”