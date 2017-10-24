Lake Louise RCMP – Death Investigation

Lake Louise, Alberta – RCMP in Lake Louise along with the RCMP Major Crimes Unit are investigating after a woman was found deceased in her hotel room yesterday afternoon.

On October 22, 2017, at approximately 2:41 pm, Lake Louise RCMP attended the Chateau Lake Louise to conduct a welfare check on the occupant of one of the rooms. Inside, officers found the woman deceased. The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit South and Lake Louise RCMP are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the woman’s death. Investigators do not believe there is a risk to the public in connection with the woman’s death.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Tuesday October 24, 2017, at the Calgary Medical Examiner’s Office. An update will be provided when more information becomes available.

Anyone with information on this investigation should contact the Lake Louise RCMP at 403-522-3811. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

