Lake Louise RCMP Respond to Possible Drowning – Update - Gateway Gazette

Herbert Lake, Alta. – On June 30, 2019, at approximately 7:15 p.m. Lake Louise RCMP responded to a call of a drowning at Herbert Lake in Banff National Park. The 25-year-old male had fallen off of the paddleboard he was using and did not re-surface. Efforts by onlookers, the RCMP and the Parks Canada Visitor Safety team to locate the male were unsuccessful.

Since that time, a search has been ongoing to locate him. The search has included the use of dive teams, underwater camera, boat/shore searches, cadaver dogs and sonar.

On the morning of July 6, 2019, a dive team was able to locate and recover the male victim from Herbert Lake.

The victim was a citizen of India, who was working in Lake Louise. Lake Louise RCMP has been working alongside his family throughout this tragic event.

Parks Canada and the RCMP would like to ensure that visitors to National Parks have meaningful, safe and enjoyable experiences. Lakes and rivers in Banff National Park are fed by glacial runoff and rarely rise more than 10 degrees Celsius. Parks Canada strongly recommends that all people recreating on mountain lakes and streams wear a certified personal flotation device (PFD) – a life jacket – regardless of their chosen activity.

The RCMP and Parks Canada extend their deepest condolences to his family and friends.