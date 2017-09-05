Lakeland MP Named Official Opposition Shadow Minister for Natural Resources

Two Hills, AB—On August 30th, 2017, Andrew Scheer, Leader of the Official Opposition, announced the new Official Opposition Shadow Cabinet. Shannon Stubbs, Member of Parliament for Lakeland, was named Opposition Shadow Minister for Natural Resources.

“I am honoured to be given the opportunity to stand up for Canadians in a file that matters so much to the people I represent. Throughout the past two years, I have had the pleasure of working with two strong critics: Hon. Candice Bergen, MP for Portage—Lisgar, and Mark Strahl, MP for Chilliwack—Hope. They have both served Canadians well and I look forward to continuing the work we’ve done together,” said MP Stubbs.

MP Stubbs formally served as the Deputy Critic for Natural Resources. Many residents in Lakeland depend on jobs in heavy oil, the oil sands, and in conventional oil and gas development.

“Alberta has been hit particularly hard over the past two years. Changes and regulatory uncertainty has caused many multinational oil and gas producers to leave Canada, and the jobs that go with them, to move to other jurisdictions and into the US, where red tape and tax burdens are at an all-time low,” said MP Stubbs. “The future of critical infrastructure projects, like the Trans Mountain and Energy East pipelines, are at risk. If more Canadian energy can’t reach tidewater, investors and proponents will eventually move on, and will take this important capital to a more desirable market. The Liberals’ dangerous policies, such as a unilateral carbon tax and regulatory delays, have sent a strong message to the world: Canada is not open for business,” said MP Stubbs.

Energy, forestry, and agriculture are key economic drivers across Lakeland. As the Liberals introduce a dense fall agenda, which include changes to taxation regimes that will harm small business owners and farmers the most, MP Stubbs is prepared to hold the Liberals accountable.

“The Liberals are making a lot of changes which will directly impact the people I represent. Canada has so much to be proud of, from our world class oil and gas, to our responsible forestry industry, to a strong agriculture and agrifood sector that is the envy of the world. It’s time for the Liberals to step up and finally praise Natural Resource workers from across the country, and to ensure long term opportunities,” said MP Stubbs.

Andrew Scheer announced 36 members of his Shadow Cabinet, who will be known as Shadow Ministers instead of Critics. These MPs are in addition to the eight members of the House Leadership team who Mr. Scheer announced at the end of July.

“I’m thrilled to be part of a united and energetic Conservative team ready to lead and work hard on behalf of Canadians. Conservatives are more united than ever before and ready to hold the Prime Minister accountable for his out of control spending and hurtful policies,” said MP Stubbs.

