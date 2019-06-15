Global T20 Partners with Interacting Technology Sport to Create a New Digital World for the Fans - Gateway Gazette

(GT20 Canada)

Toronto:Global T20 Canada is pleased to announce its collaboration with Interacting Technology Sports to provide fans with an exciting and one of its kind of experience of the game in the digital space. In the first season, more than 50 million fans across the world witnessed this mega tournament. Committed to make the league bigger, better and stronger, GT20 is taking a new initiative in the digital space with this alliance. This GT20 app developed by Interacting Technology will add a new dimension to the fan engagement in the digital space. The app will keep the fan interest at the centre with uniting them with cutting edge innovation. It will be a place where they can share their passions, consume exclusive content and connect with their favourite teams and players. This platform will provide an all-encompassing solution where fans will be able to interact and connect with like-minded fellow enthusiasts socially.



Interacting Technology Sport is an Israel based company which provides an opportunity to the sports community to gather on a single platform. They recently partnered with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the IPL team.



Speaking about the partnership Gurmeet Singh, Chairman & promoter of the GT20 said. “I am delighted that we have been able to build a partnership with a passionate team like Interacting Technology Sport. Today’s young fan is mostly on the digital space, and that is where we want to nurture their interest in the game, bring them all the insights about teams and players. They can live the game here, experience it, engage with other fans and enhance their proximity to the game.I am fully confident that this association can take the interest of the GT20 fans to new heights.”



On this platform, fans can also see the live scorecard, standings, stats, live ball by ball commentary, chat with the like-minded people and also purchase tickets and merchandise.



“We are very proud of this partnership as Canada has a long cricket history which we found a match where we synergize passion and next-generation technology. Our responsibility is to provide supporters with a new platform and get all the relevant parties who are passionate about the game and the league to experience a new generation of fan engagement. We invite you the fans to embark with us on this exciting new journey,” says Liav Eliash, CEO of the Interacting Technology Sports.”



The second season of the GT20 will start on Thursday, July 25, with defending champions Vancouver Knights taking on the home team, Toronto Nationals, in what promises to be a thrilling battle The entire tournament will comprise of 22 matches including the three playoffs games and the finals to be played on Sunday, August 11, 2019.