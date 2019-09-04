Larry Berg Skill Award Competition Will be Held This Month - Gateway Gazette

The Bi- annual Larry Berg Skill Award Competition will be held Saturday September 14th, 2019 at the High River Library at 1:00 pm. There will be two winners of $500 each at this competition.

The four 2018 winners were Cade Baldwin & Kristian Berg in September and Eli Baldwin & Rylee Navratil in November. The four winners in 2017 were Cade Baldwin & Samuel Moore and William Moore & Kristian Berg.

Go to the High River, Okotoks or Nanton libraries to sign out a 4-ringer puzzle to practice, practice and practice!!!