 Larry Berg Skill Award Competition Will be Held This Month - Gateway Gazette

Larry Berg Skill Award Competition Will be Held This Month

By Contributor

Sep 04

The Bi- annual Larry Berg Skill Award Competition will be held Saturday September 14th, 2019 at the High River Library at 1:00 pm. There will be two winners of $500 each at this competition.

The four 2018 winners were Cade Baldwin & Kristian Berg in September and Eli Baldwin & Rylee Navratil in November. The four winners in 2017 were Cade Baldwin & Samuel Moore and William Moore & Kristian Berg.

Go to the High River, Okotoks or Nanton libraries to sign out a 4-ringer puzzle to practice, practice and practice!!!

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Related Posts

Larry Berg Skill Award Competition Will be Held This Month

High River: Sidewalk Trip Hazard Repair, Sidewalk Disruptions: September 4-6, 2019

Back to School Safety

Okotoks Council Passes First Reading Regarding Funding for Ecovillage

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Overdose Awareness Day: Associate Minister Luan Next Post Larry Berg Skill Award Competition Will be Held This Month