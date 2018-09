The Larry Berg Skill Award was held at the High River Library on Saturday, Sept. 8th, 2018.

Of the eight contestants, four were from Okotoks, three from High River and one from Calgary. The Award is trying to promote determination and perseverance.

The two winners of $500.00 each were Code Baldwin (High River) and Kristian Berg (Calgary).

This Award is held twice each year, the next one will be held before Christmas. The contestants are only allowed to win once in any given year.