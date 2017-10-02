Las Vegas Mass Shooting: UCP Interim Leader Nathan Cooper

By Gateway Gazette

Oct 02

EDMONTON, AB (October 2, 2017): UCP Interim Leader Nathan Cooper today issued the following statement on the mass shootings in Las Vegas, Nevada:

“Our hearts break for the innocent lives lost in this senseless shooting.

“Words can’t express the horror that victims and their loved ones are going through during this time.

“To the first responders and everyday citizens whose first instinct was to help those in harm’s way, we say thank you.

“In the coming days and weeks, let this horrible act of violence be an opportunity for all of us to be kinder to our friends and neighbours, and to condemn violence.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Statement by the Prime Minister on the mass shooting in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Mass Shooting: UCP Interim Leader Nathan Cooper

Travellers’ Advisory: Sections of Highways 1 & 3 closed due to conditions

Question of the Week for Green Party of Alberta Leadership Candidates: On Improved Environmental Regulation

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Travellers’ Advisory: Sections of Highways 1 & 3 closed due to conditions Next Post Las Vegas Mass Shooting: UCP Interim Leader Nathan Cooper
%d bloggers like this: