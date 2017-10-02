Las Vegas Mass Shooting: UCP Interim Leader Nathan Cooper

EDMONTON, AB (October 2, 2017): UCP Interim Leader Nathan Cooper today issued the following statement on the mass shootings in Las Vegas, Nevada:

“Our hearts break for the innocent lives lost in this senseless shooting.

“Words can’t express the horror that victims and their loved ones are going through during this time.

“To the first responders and everyday citizens whose first instinct was to help those in harm’s way, we say thank you.

“In the coming days and weeks, let this horrible act of violence be an opportunity for all of us to be kinder to our friends and neighbours, and to condemn violence.”

