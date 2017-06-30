Last chance to book In Celebration of our Graduates

Just making sure this didn’t slip through the cracks of your busy schedule – it happens to us all. While June 30th is the deadline, we realize that some people may not see this email or post until the weekend… so go ahead and fire off an email to us if you’re interested, we might be able to fit you in (and the worst we can say is sorry you missed it).

As the 2016/2017 school year wraps up and graduation celebrations occur throughout the Foothills, we at the Gateway Gazette are once again putting forth a tribute to celebrate the youth of our future.

You’ll see the feature posts display in a slider, which on a computer, will be located in the sidebar to the right; on mobile it will be near the very bottom once you scroll past the content.

Each post will link to a variety of content from school specific grad lists, to congratulatory messages, to topic interest pieces for graduates and their families.

Businesses and families are welcome to submit a tribute ad for inclusion in this feature. Each post will display for 7 days and will be shared out via social media as well as being included in our email digests. The cost is only $50+gst.

All ads in the Gateway Gazette are digital and can include images, videos, text and links.

To book your ad in celebration of our graduates simply email: [email protected] and provide what you would like included within your ad. We will then contact you regarding payment options.

The last day to book is June 30th.

