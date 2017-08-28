Launch of New Association Representing Charitable Casino Operators in Alberta

Edmonton – The Alberta Charitable Casino Operators (ACCO), Alberta’s newest industry association, was officially announced today in Edmonton. The Association provides effective input into policy decisions and regulatory matters that affect its Members. All 19 charitable casinos in the province are members of the association and are active participants in developing the strategy for the association. Collectively, ACCO members represent approximately 75% of the gaming revenue that flows through to the Alberta Lottery Fund. While the Association has only been recently established, the ACCO has been informally acting on behalf of members in since as early as 2005.

Affairs of the Association are charged to a Board of Directors elected by the general membership. Mr. George Goldhoff, President of the ACCO Board of Directors, says, “The motivation to formalize the ACCO is to establish a strong, professional organization which will advocate for its members and develop a strategy to ensure the Alberta gaming industry remains a competitive and responsible competitor in the Canadian casino industry. Our members realize that being a respected voice in advocating sensible positions aimed at ensuring the continued success of the Alberta gaming industry and ensuring the future success of the Alberta Lottery Fund, charities, and the economy in general is imperative.”

The Board of Directors of the Alberta Charitable Casino Operators has also named its new Executive Director. As Executive Director, David Johnson has responsibility for the administration and management of the Association and for providing the required governance support to the Board. He joins the Association with extensive senior management experience in the not-for-profit industry representing numerous stakeholder groups to both Provincial and Federal Governments. Originally from Edmonton, he is a graduate of MacEwan University, the University of Lethbridge and EDHEC Business School in France where he earned his MBA.

“The gaming industry in Alberta faces numerous challenges, yet we are optimistic that the timing is right to address these issues and achieve progress towards a sustainable future for the industry,” says ACCO Executive Director, David Johnson, “ACCO is ready to contribute to dialogue and a successful partnership with the Alberta government, regulators and charitable organizations across the province.” www.charitablecasinos.ca

About ACCO Founded in 2017, the Alberta Charitable Casino Operators represents all of Alberta’s charitable casino operators. As a member-based association, ACCO advocates on behalf of members to the provincial government and government regulators, as well as other stakeholder organizations.

