Laurie Boyd Pedestrian Bridge Replacement Project in Okotoks - Gateway Gazette

The Laurie Boyd Pedestrian Bridge is the primary pedestrian connection to the pathway network in the river valley from the north side of town. To enhance active transportation for users, the bridge is being replaced. The existing bridge is anticipated to remain open for the majority of the construction.

Laurie Boyd pedestrian bridge construction is expected to start the week of July 30, weather permitting, and be completed in late fall 2018. As noted in the graphic below, some parking stalls will be temporarily blocked in the Library/Municipal Centre parking lot for construction; alternative parking is available by Ethel Tucker Park. Also, users of the pathway behind the Library will be detoured to the trail located at the south end of the parking lot; please be careful when parking as there will be construction traffic and pedestrians using the lot as well. Watch for pathway closure, detour and other construction signage and use caution while in the area.

Review the Construction Updates section for further details. Thank you for your patience and cooperation.

The new bridge infrastructure will include: