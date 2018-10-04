Law Enforcement Review Board Releases Inquiry Report: CPS Use of Force - Gateway Gazette

In 2017, Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, directed the board to inquire into that matter. The board reviewed hundreds of documents and heard testimony from 15 witnesses in Calgary.
These are the board’s key inquiry findings:
CPS and all other inquiry participants were given an opportunity to comment on the board’s factual findings.
Key quotes from the board’s inquiry report are attached.
The board makes nine recommendations to CPS for improvements to its complaint and discipline processes. The board also makes recommendations to the minister for short-term legislative improvements and recommends that the provincial government initiate a thorough review of the Police Act disciplinary framework to make it more effective, efficient and fair.
Although its recommendations are not binding, the board has urged CPS to implement them and to regularly report on progress to the Calgary Police Commission. The board has also called on the commission to take whatever steps it reasonably can to ensure this happens, and to publicly report on CPS’s progress.
The complete inquiry report is posted under “Publications” on the board’s webpage:
https://www.solgps.alberta.ca/
The board is not giving interviews to media and will not be making any further statements.
The board is an independent body established under the Police Act. It conducts appeals to review decisions about police officer conduct. The board may also conduct inquiries.
