Learn More About New Rules to Keep Workers Safe - Gateway Gazette

Employers can now get updated information online about new Occupational Health and Safety rules that come into effect later this year.

On June 1, three new workers’ rights come into force: the right to know potential hazards, the right to refuse dangerous work and the right to participate in their health and safety.

New rules will also protect workers from harassment and violence in all its forms, and provide other protective measures.

“Every worker has the right to a safe, healthy workplace. These new laws bring Alberta into the 21st century and align with the protections other Canadian workers already have. Our government is providing employers with information and support so they can successfully implement these much-needed changes.” Christina Gray, Minister of Labour

Changes to Alberta’s workplace health and safety laws were passed late last year. This spring, government consulted with employers, workers’ advocates and Albertans on specific rules regarding harassment and violence, as well as the operation of joint work site health and safety committees. The consultation concluded on April 9. An Order in Council signed April 23 spells out those details.

Employers can learn more about supports and information through the following resources:

An information session for stakeholders is being planned to provide more details. To get updates and registration information, please sign up for OHS eNews.