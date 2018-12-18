Learn More About the Bighorn Country Proposal - Gateway Gazette

Learn More About the Bighorn Country Proposal

By Contributor

Dec 18

Environment and Parks Minister Shannon Phillips is hosting a telephone town hall to take questions from Albertans about the Bighorn Country proposal.

In the spirit of Kananaskis Country, the Government of Alberta is proposing a mix of parks and public lands in the Bighorn region that would preserve natural landscapes while supporting a wide range of world-class tourism and recreation opportunities.

The government will hold a telephone town hall on Thursday, Dec. 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The province has already received more than 2,000 online submissions and held several stakeholder meetings.

“The rugged terrain, scenic vistas and array of rare plants and wildlife make this stunning area a popular recreation and tourism destination. We will continue to consult with Albertans to ensure that any changes in Bighorn Country would better protect headwaters and biodiversity, support continued traditional land-use by Indigenous Peoples and provide high-quality outdoor recreation and nature-based tourism opportunities.”

~Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks

To participate in the telephone town hall, people can dial 1-877-229-8493 and enter code 115500# to join in. Participants can also listen and ask questions online at vekeo.com/youralberta.

In addition to an online survey and telephone town hall, the province is hosting a series of public information sessions. Albertans can continue to review the proposal and provide feedback online by visiting talkaep.alberta.ca by Jan. 31.

Session dates and locations

Monday, Dec. 17, 2018

Rocky Mountain House
Lou Soppit Community Centre, Shunda Room
5404 48 Street
4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 7, 2019

Drayton Valley
MacKenzie Conference Centre
5745 45 Avenue
6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019

Red Deer
German-Canadian Club of Red Deer
38167 Range Road 280
6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 14, 2019

Sundre
Sundre Community Centre
3, 96 2 Avenue NW
6 p.m. – to 9 p.m.

Quick facts

  • Bighorn Country includes public lands from the boundary of Banff National Park eastward towards Drayton Valley. It includes Clearwater County, most of Brazeau County and the current Bighorn Backcountry management area.
  • The Bighorn region is recognized for its scenic beauty and natural diversity. It includes scenic mountains and foothills, rare plants and key habitat for numerous species at risk such as grizzly bear, wolverine, harlequin duck, Athabasca rainbow trout and bull trout.
  • The headwaters of the North Saskatchewan River and Red Deer River are located within Bighorn Country, providing clean drinking water to more than one million Albertans.
  • Sharing this busy landscape is a wide variety of recreation and tourism activities. Hunting and fishing are popular, as well as camping, hiking, off-highway vehicle use, horseback riding, ice climbing and cross-country skiing.
  • The Bighorn Country proposal includes new, expanded or amended parks, protected areas and public land use zones. This system of public lands is intended to provide a range of opportunities that suits the settings and demands of the region.
  • The proposal means no significant change to recreation activities, but offers $40 million in new investment to improve services and infrastructure such as campsites, parking lots, trails and staging areas.
  • The proposal supports continued practice of traditional uses and the exercise of treaty rights by Indigenous Peoples.
