Learn More About the Bighorn Country Proposal - Gateway Gazette

Environment and Parks Minister Shannon Phillips is hosting a telephone town hall to take questions from Albertans about the Bighorn Country proposal.

In the spirit of Kananaskis Country, the Government of Alberta is proposing a mix of parks and public lands in the Bighorn region that would preserve natural landscapes while supporting a wide range of world-class tourism and recreation opportunities.

The government will hold a telephone town hall on Thursday, Dec. 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The province has already received more than 2,000 online submissions and held several stakeholder meetings.

“The rugged terrain, scenic vistas and array of rare plants and wildlife make this stunning area a popular recreation and tourism destination. We will continue to consult with Albertans to ensure that any changes in Bighorn Country would better protect headwaters and biodiversity, support continued traditional land-use by Indigenous Peoples and provide high-quality outdoor recreation and nature-based tourism opportunities.” ~Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks

To participate in the telephone town hall, people can dial 1-877-229-8493 and enter code 115500# to join in. Participants can also listen and ask questions online at vekeo.com/youralberta.

In addition to an online survey and telephone town hall, the province is hosting a series of public information sessions. Albertans can continue to review the proposal and provide feedback online by visiting talkaep.alberta.ca by Jan. 31.

Session dates and locations

Monday, Dec. 17, 2018

Rocky Mountain House

Lou Soppit Community Centre, Shunda Room

5404 48 Street

4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 7, 2019

Drayton Valley

MacKenzie Conference Centre

5745 45 Avenue

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019

Red Deer

German-Canadian Club of Red Deer

38167 Range Road 280

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 14, 2019

Sundre

Sundre Community Centre

3, 96 2 Avenue NW

6 p.m. – to 9 p.m.

Quick facts