Learn More About the Bighorn Country Proposal - Gateway Gazette

In the spirit of Kananaskis Country, the Government of Alberta is proposing a mix of parks and public lands in the Bighorn region that would preserve natural landscapes while supporting a wide range of world-class tourism and recreation opportunities.
The government will hold a telephone town hall on Thursday, Dec. 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The province has already received more than 2,000 online submissions and held several stakeholder meetings.
“The rugged terrain, scenic vistas and array of rare plants and wildlife make this stunning area a popular recreation and tourism destination. We will continue to consult with Albertans to ensure that any changes in Bighorn Country would better protect headwaters and biodiversity, support continued traditional land-use by Indigenous Peoples and provide high-quality outdoor recreation and nature-based tourism opportunities.”
~Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks
To participate in the telephone town hall, people can dial 1-877-229-8493 and enter code 115500# to join in. Participants can also listen and ask questions online at vekeo.com/youralberta.
In addition to an online survey and telephone town hall, the province is hosting a series of public information sessions. Albertans can continue to review the proposal and provide feedback online by visiting talkaep.alberta.ca by Jan. 31.
Monday, Dec. 17, 2018
Rocky Mountain House
Lou Soppit Community Centre, Shunda Room
5404 48 Street
4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 7, 2019
Drayton Valley
MacKenzie Conference Centre
5745 45 Avenue
6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019
Red Deer
German-Canadian Club of Red Deer
38167 Range Road 280
6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 14, 2019
Sundre
Sundre Community Centre
3, 96 2 Avenue NW
6 p.m. – to 9 p.m.