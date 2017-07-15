Leather ‘N’ Chaps…Ridin’ for SNAPS “Motorcycle Poker Rally”

Hosted by The Foothills Special Needs Association for Parents and Siblings (SNAPS)

WHEN: Saturday, July 22nd, 2017

Registration and Pancake Breakfast: 9am

Start for Ride: at 11:00 am

WHERE: Downtown 4th Ave SW High River

On July 22nd, 2017 Foothills SNAPS is organizing a fundraiser which involves a motorcycle poker rally throughout the Foothills region. It will be a day of family enjoyment from a pancake breakfast served by Stampede Batter Boys, with the Western Welcome Crew, and the Stampede Stage. Three bands, Roster and the Hen House, One West Band and Roamin Cadillacs will begin entertaining at 3:30 and continue on into the evening.

We welcome the community to come out and kick a few tires, have a dance or two and support Foothills SNAPS!

Registration Costs: $50.00/Rider, $35.00/Passenger

Alternatively, a pledge sheet is available on the Event FB page or on the FSNAPS website www.fsnaps.org

There will be a Live Auction, 50/50, Silent Auction, T-Shirts for sale. BQQ and live entertainment into the evening. Fee to get into the Dance/Beer Gardens to community participants is $10.00

Prize for winning Poker Hand: Flat Screen TV donated by Century 21 Foothills Real Estate

For more information contact: Foothills SNAPS Executive Director Orvella Small 403-603-3232 and check out the Facebook page.

