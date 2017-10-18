Legion Halls – New Photography Exhibition in the Borealis Gallery

Legion Halls is the newest exhibition to be featured in the Borealis Gallery, located in the Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre.

“Legion halls have been a part of Canadian history for more than 90 years,” said Honourable Robert E. Wanner, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. “Visitors to the Legion Halls exhibition will have the chance to see poignant images that show, in part, some of the meaningful moments and experiences that take place at these storied community centres.”

Legion Halls consists of 25 images by Toronto photographer Tobi Asmoucha. Her photos have documented community life across the country and capture a glimpse of the role Legion halls play in Canadian communities today. The images capture everyday moments and events in Legion branches across Canada. Printed in black and white, they aim to capture the sense of timelessness and the connections between past and present experienced by Asmoucha during her Legion visits.

This travelling exhibition has been made possible in part by a generous donation from the Friends of the Canadian War Museum. Legion Halls is open now until January 2, 2018.

The Borealis Gallery is one of four dynamic spaces featured in the Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre. It is located on the main floor of the Edmonton Federal Building, just north of the Alberta Legislature, at 9820 – 107 Street. The Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre is open for all to discover, family friendly, free, educational and nonpartisan.

As with all programming offered by the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, this exhibition is free and non-ticketed groups of 10 or more are asked to contact the visitor reservation line at 780–427-7362 to make arrangements.

For information please visit: assembly.ab.ca/visitorcentre/ borealis/LegionHalls.html