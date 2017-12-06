Legion Warns Public about Fraudulent Website and Facebook ads

The Royal Canadian Legion warns members of the public of a fraudulent website that is misrepresenting themselves as the Legion. The website, displaying the Legion logo plus information from the Legion’s national website, features an online ‘Legion Shop’ which sells Poppy items protected under trademark.

Listed as www.legionca.com, this website was widely promoted using Facebook ads, even going so far as to create a bogus Facebook page to draw in supporters. The website is operating illegally and deceiving people into thinking they are supporting the Legion and Veterans through their purchases. Sites such as this may also be used to steal money and personal information with every transaction.

The Legion has reported the website and Facebook pages to the authorities and has taken steps to have the website, Facebook page and ads removed. We encourage anyone who purchased items through the website to contact their financial institution to ensure their credit card and personal information are secure.

Although their motivations are not known, the Legion is shocked and disgusted that our trademarks and goodwill have been used to mislead Canadians and to profit from their support for Veterans.

Canadians are fiercely proud of our Veterans, and the Legion is grateful for their support. We encourage everyone to honour and support Canada’s Veterans by shopping at the Legion’s Poppy Store where proceeds from sales support Legion programs for Veterans.

Did you know you can show your support year-round by becoming a member of the Legion? You don’t have to be a Veteran to join and make a difference!

Learn more at Legion.ca.

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Founded in 1925, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S., Europe and Mexico. With more than 275,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

Legion.ca

Facebook.com/CanadianLegion

Twitter.com/RoyalCdnLegion

Instagram.com/royalcanadianlegion

Youtube.com/user/RCLDominionCommand

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

