Legislation Brings Change That Gets Alberta Working - Gateway Gazette

An ambitious legislative lineup marks the Spring of Renewal.

If passed, the first four bills of the legislative session would repeal the carbon tax, implement the Job Creation Tax Cut, cut red tape and open Alberta for business. Other proposed legislation would fulfil education promises and help newcomers work to their training and experience.

“Albertans gave us a mandate to get Alberta back on track when they supported our economic plan with the largest number of votes ever cast for a political party in our province. We are honouring their confidence and our commitments.” Jason Kenney, Premier

“We’ve seen tremendous interest from businesses and investors who are already responding to our Job Creation Tax Cut, and from Albertans who will no longer be punished for heating their homes and driving to work. We are excited to get to work on this legislative agenda and to start making life better for the people of this province.” Jason Nixon, Government House Leader

The full legislative agenda can be viewed at assembly.ab.ca under Bills and Amendments.