Legislation Supports Jobs and Economic Growth - Gateway Gazette

Government has introduced two bills to implement parts of Budget 2019, keeping the commitment to get the province’s finances in order and Alberta back to work.

These bills allow government to address the current overspending problem by paying specific attention to good fiscal management, adjustments to tax credits and rethinking how government delivers programs. This will be accomplished while protecting Alberta’s core public services.

“These budget implementation bills allow us to make changes across government efficiently and transparently, while achieving real savings for the Alberta taxpayer today and in the future.”Travis Toews, President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance

The highlights of the bills include:

Bill 20: Fiscal Measures and Taxation Act, 2019

Pausing indexation of the personal income tax system.

Removing a number of dedicated funds and tax credits.

Introducing the Alberta Child and Family Benefit to better support Alberta families most in need.

Establishing new, long-term funding arrangements for local governments.

Bill 21: Ensuring Fiscal Sustainability Act, 2019

Addressing fiscal sustainability through the introduction of a transferable supply vote and changing the Fiscal, Planning and Transparency Act.

Establishing authority regarding public-sector compensation, the largest expense in the Alberta budget.

Getting physicians where they are needed most in the province by giving the Minister of Health authority to place conditions on obtaining a practitioner identification number and include provisions for changes to the doctors’ master agreement with the Alberta Medical Association.

Pausing indexation of various programs such as AISH and the Alberta Seniors Benefit.

Suspending the cap on post-secondary tuition increases for three academic years.

Eliminating the regulated rate option cap.

Full details of the bills are online.

