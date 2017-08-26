Legislative Assembly of Alberta Hosts Commemorative Ceremony in Honour of Black Ribbon Day

“Black Ribbon Day compels us all to pause and recognize the terrible ramifications of totalitarianism in our world,” said Robert E. Wanner, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta. “We must unite with survivors and commit to doing our part to ensure that our nation continues to be a beacon of freedom and hope for people struggling to flee oppression.”

Black Ribbon Day Ceremony

Monday, August 28, 2017, at 4 p.m.

Legislature Building Rotunda

This public ceremony will be hosted by Heather Sweet, MLA and Deputy Chair of Committees, on behalf of the Speaker Wanner. It will include an invocation prayer and performances by Csardas Hungarian Folk Dance Ensemble. Remarks will be delivered by Members of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, representatives of sponsoring community groups and Dr. Bohdan Klid, research scholar at the Canadian Institute of Ukrainian Studies.

Sponsoring community groups include:

Canadian Hungarian Heritage Council

Canadian Polish Congress Alberta Society

Ukrainian Canadian Congress (Alberta)

IMANTA Latvian Society of Edmonton.

Black Ribbon Day was declared a national day of remembrance by the Parliament of Canada on November 30, 2009, and is recognized each year on August 23, the anniversary of the signing of the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact.

The Molotov-Ribbentrop pact, formed between Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union in 1939, led to the occupation of numerous eastern and central European nations and the victimization of millions of people. It also contributed to the start of the Second World War.