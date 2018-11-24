Legislative Assembly Commemorates Holodomor - Gateway Gazette

“Holodomor, the horrific man-made famine in the Soviet Ukraine, is remembered as one of the darkest periods in human history,” said Honourable Robert E. Wanner, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta.

“In commemorating the Holodomor, we join with the people of Ukraine and Ukrainians around the world in honouring the victims of this terrible tragedy and giving voice to their stories.”

Speaker Wanner will host a ceremony in the Legislature rotunda on Monday, November 19, 2018, at 12:15 p.m. to mark Ukrainian Famine and Genocide (Holodomor) Memorial Day in Alberta.

Remarks will be provided by Debbie Jabbour, MLA, Deputy Speaker and Chair of Committees of the Legislative Assembly; Honourable Deron Bilous, MLA, Minister of Economic Development and Trade on behalf of the Premier of Alberta; Leela Aheer, MLA, on behalf of the Leader of the Official Opposition; Rick Fraser, MLA, on behalf of the Alberta Party opposition; Daria Luciw, past president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Alberta Provincial Council and Jars Balan, director of the Canadian Institute of Ukrainian Studies.

To recognize the anniversary, the ceremony will also include choir performances by students from three schools, including St. Martin’s Catholic school, St. Matthew Catholic school and St. Theresa Catholic school, followed by a candle lighting and prayer.

Visit our Flickr page for photos after the event: flickr.com/photos/ legassemblyofab/.

The Holodomor was a government-imposed famine in the Ukrainian SSR, where an estimated 4 million to 10 million individuals died of starvation from 1932 to 1933. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta’s Bill 37, Ukrainian Famine and Genocide (Holodomor) Memorial Day Act. The Act proclaims the fourth Saturday in November of each year as a day of Holodomor remembrance in Alberta.

Holodomor: Statement from Premier Notley

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement on Holodomor Memorial Day: