A committee of the Legislative Assembly has begun its search for Alberta’s next Auditor General.

For more information and to view the job posting and position profile, please visit the Legislative Assembly website: http://www.assembly.ab.ca/ committees/ auditorgeneralsearch/index. html.

The deadline for applications is September 25, 2017.

On June 1, 2017, the Legislative Assembly appointed the Select Special Auditor General Search Committee for the purposes of inviting applications for the position of Auditor General and to recommend to the Assembly the applicant it considers most suitable to the position.