Legislative Assembly of Alberta Recognizes International Day of Persons with Disabilities - Gateway Gazette

Legislative Assembly of Alberta Recognizes International Day of Persons with Disabilities

By Contributor

Dec 03

On December 3 Alberta and the world recognize the United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

This day serves to increase awareness of diverse abilities, to promote inclusion for individuals with disabilities and to provide education and resources on how to take actions year-round that will help to create organizations and communities that are more accepting.

“Far too many persons with disabilities continue to face systemic barriers that deny them the opportunities to become fully active participants in society,” said Honourable Robert E. Wanner, Speaker of the Alberta Legislative Assembly. “On this day and going forward, let us renew our own commitments to become better allies to and advocates for persons with disabilities in Alberta.”

International Day of Persons with Disabilities Event was held today in the Legislature Rotundra

Remarks were delivered by the following:

  • Government of Alberta
  • Mrs. Leela Aheer, MLA, on behalf of Honourable Jason Kenney, Leader of the Official Opposition
  • Ms. Karen McPherson, MLA, Leader of the Alberta Party Caucus

The United Nations theme for the 2018 International Day of Persons with Disabilities is Empowering Persons with Disabilities and Ensuring Inclusiveness and Equality. To find out more go to un.org/en/events/disabilitiesday/.

