Legislative Assembly Recognizes Service of Former Ombudsman Peter Hourihan

This week the Honourable Robert E. Wanner, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly recognized the service of Peter Hourihan, Alberta’s eighth Ombudsman and first Public Interest Commissioner.

“Over the course of his tenure as Ombudsman Mr. Hourihan built a reputation as a strong leader and an effective collaborator. He made great strides in modernizing the office and in expanding the accessibility of its services to Albertans,” said Speaker Wanner. “On behalf of all Members, I thank him for his many contributions to our province and wish him well in his retirement.”

The event was held in the Carillon Room on the fifth floor of the Legislature at noon. Remarks were delivered by:

Honourable Robert E. Wanner, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly

David Shepherd, MLA-Edmonton Centre and Chair of the Legislative Offices Committee

Peter Hourihan, former Alberta Ombudsman and Public Interest Commissioner

A nonpartisan officer of the Legislature, the Ombudsman promotes fairness in public administration and investigates complaints from individuals regarding unfair actions or decisions made by provincial departments, agencies, boards or commissions and some professional bodies.

The office of the Ombudsman is the longest standing office of the Legislature in the province, and 2017 marks its 50th anniversary.

Peter Hourihan was appointed Ombudsman on August 23, 2011, and Public Interest Commissioner on April 24, 2013, positions he held until April 16, 2017.