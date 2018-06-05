Legislative Assembly recognizes Service of Alberta’s former Auditor General, Merwan Saher - Gateway Gazette

On May 31st at the Alberta Legislature the Honourable Robert E. Wanner, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, recognized the service of Alberta’s 10th Auditor General, Merwan N. Saher, FCPA, FCA, following his recent retirement.

“In his years of service Merwan Saher built a reputation for excellence and served our province with impartiality and dedication as Auditor General of Alberta,” said Speaker Wanner. “On behalf of all Members of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta I would like to thank Mr. Saher for his service to Albertans and wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Mr. Saher’s career in the office of the Auditor General spanned 38 years. He was appointed Auditor General of Alberta by the Lieutenant Governor in Council on April 29, 2010, and held the position until April 28, 2018.

He became a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales in 1972 and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta in 1982. In 2012 he was made a fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta and on May 12, 2018, was honoured with their lifetime achievement award.