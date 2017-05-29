Legislature to Debate Wildrose Bill which would Modernize Adoption Advertising in Alberta

EDMONTON, AB (May 29, 2017): Wildrose Chestermere-Rocky View MLA Leela Aheer’s Private Member’s Bill 206, the Child, Youth and Family Enhancement (Adoption Advertising) Amendment Act, 2017, will be up for debate in the Alberta Legislature this afternoon and if passed would modernize adoption advertising laws in the province, the Wildrose Official Opposition said today.

Bill 206, if passed, would update current advertising legislation to reflect the use of modern technologies, including allowing prospective adoptive families to post profiles online and bring Alberta’s adoption legislation into the 21st century.

“I am proud to support families in Alberta by working to make the adoption process more accessible,” Aheer said. “Alberta’s adoption system needs to change in order to meet modern challenges, and we have the responsibility as legislators to listen and push for changes that are long overdue.”

Wildrose MLA for Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills Nathan Cooper, an adoptive parent himself, echoed the sentiment that changes need to made to the adoption system, especially since Alberta’s adoption rates have steadily dropped in recent years.

“We have seen a 30 per cent reduction in adoption rates in our province, and we need to be looking at all barriers related to that drop,” Cooper said. “This positive, common sense bill would change our adoption system to meet modern challenges, and we are hopeful it will receive the full support of the Legislature.”

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

