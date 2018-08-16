Legislature Grounds Wading Pool Temporarily Closed - Gateway Gazette

A fault in the plumbing was discovered at the legislature grounds wading pool and the pool is temporarily closed to the public.

The wading pool is immediately north of the domed fountain and is one of several pools on the grounds.

The large reflecting pool, domed fountain and the Centennial Fountains on the Federal Building Plaza remain open for Albertans and visitors to enjoy.

Inspections are underway and repairs will begin immediately. Updates will be provided as to when the wading pool will re-open.

Repairs to the water features are necessary to help keep them safe and enjoyable for all legislature grounds visitors.