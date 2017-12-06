Legislature Lights Up to Celebrate the Season

“I invite you to make the beautifully lit Legislature Grounds one of your winter destinations; take in the festive sights and sounds and get into the spirit of the season along with your loved ones.”

Light up – December 7 at 5 p.m.

The annual Light-Up tradition transforms the Alberta Legislature Grounds into a holiday wonderland. The festivities begin on the front steps of the Legislature Building with the ceremonial lighting of over 500 trees with about 180,000 festive LED lights. This year’s centrepiece tree, which stands at over 60 feet tall, is a white spruce from the Edson area. The celebration continues following the Light-Up with music, cookies and hot chocolate inside the Legislature rotunda.

The University of Alberta Mixed Chorus Carollers will begin singing on the front steps at 4:30 p.m. and will also perform in the Legislature Rotunda following the lighting ceremony.

Celebrate the season – December 7 to 23

For over 30 years the Alberta Legislature has celebrated the holiday season by inviting musical ensembles from all over the province to perform festive music in the beautiful Legislature rotunda. This year nearly 50 performers will grace the Grand Staircase throughout the month of December to help bring the spirit of the season.

The full list of performances can be found at http://www.assembly.ab.ca/ visitor/annualEvents.html# season

Lights, music and more!

While here for the lights and musical performances, visitors are also invited to take in more of the free programming available at the Alberta Legislature and the Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre:

Alberta Legislature Building Tours: Free tours of the Legislature Building continue during the holidays. Tours are available weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from noon to 5 p.m.

Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre: The Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre offers the Agora Interpretive Centre; the Pehonan Theatre, featuring the film Our People, Our Province, that offers a 4-D theatre experience; and the Borealis Gallery, currently showing the photography exhibition Legion Halls. The Alberta Branded store is also located in the Visitor Centre and offers unique art and fine craft items for sale, made by Alberta artisans.

Thursdays (TBD) To Be Discovered: Every week enjoy exciting events hosted by the Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre. December 14 and December 21 – Hear the voices of the University of Alberta Mixed Chorus Carollers echo across Capital Plaza and inside the Edmonton Federal Building pavilion from 6 to 7 p.m.

The skating rink on the South Grounds officially opens on December 7. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.