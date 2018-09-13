Let Horsepower Pull You In! Experience Real Horsepower: the Ultimate Teamwork of Man and Beast - Gateway Gazette

The Bar U Ranch National Historic Site will host our annual Harvest and Heavy Horse Weekend on Saturday, September 15 and Sunday, September 16. A second Threshing Day and Hamburger Soup Fundraiser takes place on Saturday, September 22.

The Bar U community has been celebrating “Rhythm of the Land” from spring seed planting through fall harvest. The stooks are drying for the final stage – the Threshing! Threshing will take place on Saturday, September 15 and Saturday, September 22. Join the harvest crew loading the bundles onto horse drawn wagons for their journey to the vintage threshing machine. During the threshing, join interpreters and a special guest presentation by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) representative Kathleen MacDonald on “Farm to Table”, featuring food safety in Canada. On September 22, join the Friends of the Bar U Historic Ranch Association for a Hamburger Soup Fundraiser being served at the harvest with all proceeds going to the Friends of the Bar U.

The Chore Horse Competition on Sunday, September 16 features the unique cooperation of animal teams and driver as they negotiate a skill-testing obstacle course against the clock. The event demonstrates skills used in the days when getting the chores done depended on horsepower. There will be a special appearance from David Farran, Eau Claire Distillery and his team of oxen! This is always a crowd-pleasing event at the Bar U Ranch National Historic Site.

