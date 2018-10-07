Let Pedestrians Know it’s Safe to Go - Gateway Gazette

Let Pedestrians Know it’s Safe to Go

By Contributor

Oct 07

When drivers signal to pedestrians that they have been seen, crossing the street is much safer.

Pedestrian-vehicle collisions are tragic and preventable. They tend to be higher in months with lower light and inclement weather. Between 2012 and 2016, on average, 45 pedestrians were killed and 1,181 were injured each year.

“Ensuring safe pedestrian crossing can be easy. Drivers need to stop and wait for pedestrians and pedestrians can increase their safety by only crossing at crosswalks and intersections. Everyone needs to work together to increase safety and avoid tragedy.”

~Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation

“When it comes to pedestrian safety, everyone plays an important role. Drivers need to practise safe driving techniques such as watching for and anticipating pedestrian movements, watching for other vehicles slowing or stopping in the next lane as they may be yielding to a pedestrian, and avoiding distracted driving activities. Pedestrians should make sure drivers have seen them and have stopped before proceeding and use intersections and crosswalks to maximize their safety.”

~Supt. Gary Graham, officer in charge, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services

Pedestrian safety facts

  • The majority of pedestrian casualty collisions (95.4 per cent) occurred in urban areas in 2016.
  • 49.8 per cent of drivers involved in pedestrian casualty collisions failed to yield the right-of-way to the pedestrian (2016).
  • In 2016, the casualty rates per 10,000 population were highest for pedestrians aged 15 to 19. However, 84 per cent of pedestrians killed were 20 and older.
  • The most common time for these collisions was between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and more incidents occurred on Friday than any other day (2016).

 

