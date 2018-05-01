Lethbridge Destination Project on Time, on Budget - Gateway Gazette

Science students in southern Alberta are getting closer to benefiting from new labs and learning spaces at the University of Lethbridge’s Destination Project.

As part of the government’s continued capital investment outlined in Budget 2018, the province is providing $27.2 million in 2018-19 for the project. A total capital investment of $247.7 million, spread over four years, has been committed to the building of the Destination Project, which will replace the overcrowded and outdated science building. Classes are scheduled to begin in the building in September 2019.

The 37,500-square-metre Destination Project will provide increased teaching and research space and bring together students and faculty from across the university’s many science programs. In addition to offering modern labs and learning spaces, the building will help students and researchers take their ideas from research to market with an incubation space for industry, entrepreneurs and investors, which will boost collaboration and innovation. The project will add 1,876 full-time spaces on campus, and also includes updates to University Hall.

“Not only is the Destination Project an important key to the university’s success, it’s important to the greater Lethbridge community as well. The new centre will allow residents to study world-class science programs close to home and will help attract talented researchers and faculty to the university. Economically, it’s a boon for the community, as the construction of the building supports hundreds of trades workers and labourers.” ~Marlin Schmidt, Minister of Advanced Education

“The Destination Project will provide an unparalleled environment for the world-class teaching and research activities undertaken by our faculty. The building will be an important addition to southern Alberta’s community infrastructure as it will be home to multiple partnerships between the university and industry, small business, public education and the broader community.” ~Michael Mahon, president, University of Lethbridge

“The university is a fundamental part of southern Alberta. These facilities will serve so many in our community and will be a place where new discoveries are made, and solutions found to some of Alberta’s most pressing issues. The Destination Project will enable the work of our faculty and students for the benefit of our society.” ~Kurt Schlachter, board chair, University of Lethbridge

“With this investment in state-of-the-art technology, common learning spaces, and sustainable infrastructure, there is great potential to incorporate more hands-on, experiential learning opportunities for our students. This unique and interdisciplinary training will give students the tools they need to become innovative leaders and problem solvers in a rapidly changing world.” ~Hailey Babb, president, University of Lethbridge Students’ Union

The Destination Project, which is currently on time and on budget, is the largest expansion at the University of Lethbridge in more than 40 years. It is one of seven capital and planning projects for Alberta’s post-secondary system outlined in Budget 2018. Government will invest $479.3 million in these projects by 2020-21, plus an additional $356 million for capital maintenance and renewal.