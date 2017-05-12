Let’s Get 1 Million Kids to JUMP!

Supporting kids’ health for more than 30 years, Heart & Stroke Jump Rope for Heart encourages kids to get active by skipping rope while they collect pledges for heart disease and stroke research. By participating in Jump Rope for Heart, students learn about heart health and the benefits of living a healthy lifestyle. They also learn about social responsibility by helping raise vital funds for life-giving heart disease and stroke research. Every dollar raised helps families like yours live longer, healthier lives.

Last year, an incredible 955,000 students participated in Jump Rope for Heart. This year the goal is to get 1 Million kids JUMPing across Canada!

Please support this year’s Jump Rope for Heart event by encouraging your child to skip, jump and get active on Jump Rope for Heart Day! Look for our running tally on our homepage at jumpropeforheart.ca.

Turner Valley School will be jumping on Thursday May 18th at 1:45pm. Pledge forms went out on May 10th. If you have any questions or concerns please contact Ms. Klafki.

Together, we can get 1 Million hearts pumping across Canada!

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

