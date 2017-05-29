Letter to the Editor – World’s Most Respected Climate Skeptics and Crichton’s Evaluation of Climate Fears

Part nine in a ten-part series on the unsettled science of climate change from Grassroots Alberta



The Business Insider compiled a list of the world’s “Ten Most-Respected Global Warming Skeptics.” The names include Freeman Dyson, William Happer, Myron Ebell, Kiminori Itoh, Ivar Giaever, and Michael Crichton.

Dyson and Happer are Princeton scientists and members of the U.S. government’s elite scientific advisory group known as JASON. Ebell is the respected academic that President Trump named to transition the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Itoh is a professor at Yokohama University who served as an expert reviewer on the UN’s Climate Panel. Giaever is a Nobel Prize-winning physicist who says global warming is pseudoscience and a new religion.

Michael Crichton is the author of a long list of bestselling books that include Jurassic Park, The Andromeda Strain, and State of Fear. He passed away from lymphoma, but due to the enormous popularity of his fiction and nonfiction books, he remains an important popularizer of scientific ideas. The record of his testimony at the U.S. Senate and his many speeches continue to resonate throughout the climate debate.

Crichton believed that the people who talk most about climate alarmism don’t know very much about it. He said that even he himself originally believed everything he heard in the media about climate change. It was only after he decided to carefully research the subject for a book that he encountered the lack of hard evidence behind it all.

Crichton said there are two things—and only two things—about global warming that are sure: first, despite the computer climate models, nobody knows for sure how much warming may or may not occur; second, nobody has proven the precise contribution of the numerous factors involved in warming—solar activity, carbon dioxide, volcanoes, clouds, rotational changes, ocean cycles, etc.

Crichton dismissed the computer climate change models, saying they are unreliable and dependent upon what’s called a “personal component of assessment.”

“Really,” Crichton said incredulously, pointing out that self-assessment and self-validation are not okay in other matters of scientific research, including pharmaceuticals. “It’s not okay for the [drug]maker to self-validate,” he said. “[Verification] has to be done by somebody on the outside.”

Crichton said the real science behind global warming is so weak that if it were a corporation, no one could buy it because there would be no way for anyone to conduct a “due diligence” review. He said the validity of what the climate alarmists are saying simply can’t be verified.

When asked to comment on the so-called scientific consensus on climate change, Crichton was clear: “Consensus is invoked only in situations where the science is not solid…. Nobody says the consensus of scientists agrees that E=MC2. Nobody says the consensus is that the sun is 93 million miles away. It would never occur to anyone to speak that way. The claim of consensus has been… a way to avoid debate by claiming that the matter is already settled. Whenever you hear the consensus of scientists agrees on something or other, reach for your wallet, because you’re being had. There is no such thing as consensus science. If it’s consensus, it isn’t science. If it’s science, it isn’t consensus. Period.”

