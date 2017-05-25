Letter Sent to Ethics Commissioner to Clarify Potential NDP Conflicts of Interest on Labour Legislation: Wildrose

EDMONTON, AB: Wildrose Deputy House Leader Dave Hanson released the following statement after writing to the Ethics Commissioner regarding potential conflicts of interest with MLAs in regard to newly tabled labour legislation:

“I wrote this letter to the Ethics Commissioner to seek clarity on potential conflicts of interest within the NDP caucus related to Bill 17, the Fair and Family-Friendly Workplaces Act which addresses labour relations and employment standards.

“Recently the Ethics Commissioner has provided guidance and clarity on other pieces of legislation and questions asked in the Legislature due to personal connections that MLAs may have that could result in perceived conflicts of interest.

“This is also why Wildrose requested a recorded vote on first reading of the Legislation in order for the Ethics Commissioner to have a record of MLAs voting on the bill.

“I trust the Commissioner will carefully review this topic, and report back with any personal ties that may result in conflicts of interest in voting for the legislation.”

