Letter to the editor: Spot the Danger before you Play - Gateway Gazette

Dear Editor,

A few years ago, I made a decision that would change my life forever. I was playing by the railway tracks with my friends when I decided to hop onto a moving train. I fell off and my left leg went under the wheels. Doctors tried to save my leg but they couldn’t.

As a member of The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program, I’m spreading the safety message and sharing my story in a new video, PLAYSAFE: Don’t Let It Happen to You.

With the help of seven other young amputees, I warn kids to spot the danger before they play and to be aware of “mean machines” like lawn mowers, trains, boats, cars and farm equipment. If I could say anything to kids that are thinking of jumping onto a train or playing near the railroads because it seems like fun or just because your friends do it – don’t do it!

As the weather warms up and kids spend more time outside, I encourage parents, teachers and community group leaders to help me pass on the PLAYSAFE message. Please take some time to watch the video below.

Kennedy Rhodes, 15

Alberta

The War Amps is celebrating its 100th anniversary! Our programs have grown over the years from assisting war amputees – whom we still serve – to all amputees, including children. With the public’s continued support of the Key Tag Service, our vital programs for amputees will carry on long into the future.

To learn more about The War Amps 100-year history, please visit waramps.ca.