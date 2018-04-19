Lex Monoxide: MR MIKES - Gateway Gazette

Feature Content
MR MIKES opened in High River last month and I’m not sure what happened between the old Okotoks location and this one, but it’s less like The Keg and more like Red Robin.
It seems that this is now very much a place for kids. Mrs. Monoxide and I purposely went to the bar side to avoid them, but there they were, sugar-fuelled hellions lounging on the bar, wandering into the kitchen and impeding waitresses at every turn. It was like a restaurant full of my friends.
At our table, we had to talk over and around the wall of advertisements and Jenga blocks. It’s one thing to advertise the seasonal jalapeño poppers on the table, it’s quite another to construct a tacky barrier between your customers.
They DO serve beer here – or, as I call it, whiskey for babies – and their finest version is the Bulldog. What makes this so special? Nothing, really, you can get them anywhere, but it’s served in margarita slush with a shot of tequila. The rest are the same uninspired and unoriginal cocktails available in other chain restaurants. Not so much a complaint as a general awareness that the place is lacking adult sophistication. A prime example of this was the Irish Whiskey served to me with ice overflowing the glass and a wedge of lime on the rim; very tongue-in-cheek.
That said, the hostesses were very personable, as were all the staff, and they delivered a delicious portion of seafood pasta big enough to stuff the Godfather himself. The questionable handling of Mrs. Monoxide’s allergy came not from the youthful staff, but from some sort of manager. He first said that there was a near certainty of contamination of the prep area, then backpedalled with, “I’ll see where the sesame seeds are stored.” This did not inspire me with the confidence to proclaim, “Take my wife’s life in your hands! Your confirmation that the death seeds reside over there, shall surely slap away the Reaper’s own clammy hands!”
I’m not suggesting you shouldn’t eat here - the Boston Pizza crowd has a new haven and they seem to love it. I’m not even saying that you shouldn’t come here on a date. If she has four kids and drinks coolers this place will be an aphrodisiac. I’m simply saying that MR MIKES has a bar full of rugrats and I go to bars to avoid dealing with MY mistakes, not be confronted with someone else’s.
