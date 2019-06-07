LGBTQ Pride Month: Statement from Minister Aheer - Gateway Gazette

“All Albertans deserve the freedom to be true to themselves, regardless of race, religion or sexual orientation.
“This month, we acknowledge those brave Albertans who fought hard for their LGBTQ2S+ rights.
“Pride Month is an opportunity to celebrate our shared belief of unity in diversity. It’s also a good occasion to show gratitude for the many successes and contributions of Albertans who identify as LGBTQ2S+.
“With kindness and understanding, I wish all people in this province a Pride Month full of support, love and respect.”