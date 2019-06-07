LGBTQ Pride Month: Statement from Minister Aheer - Gateway Gazette

Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women Leela Aheer issued the following statement to recognize LGBTQ Pride Month:

“All Albertans deserve the freedom to be true to themselves, regardless of race, religion or sexual orientation.

“This month, we acknowledge those brave Albertans who fought hard for their LGBTQ2S+ rights.

“Pride Month is an opportunity to celebrate our shared belief of unity in diversity. It’s also a good occasion to show gratitude for the many successes and contributions of Albertans who identify as LGBTQ2S+.

“With kindness and understanding, I wish all people in this province a Pride Month full of support, love and respect.”