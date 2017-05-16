Liberal Bill Banning Tankers Again Shows NDP Government’s Failed Social License Experiment: Wildrose

EDMONTON, AB: The decision by the federal government to impose a ban on oil tankers on the northern British Columbia coast demonstrates the lack of clout that Alberta’s NDP government has in Ottawa, the Wildrose Official Opposition said.

The issue of urging the federal government to scrap a tanker ban had previously received unanimous support through a Wildrose motion in the Legislature. Since the passage of the motion, the NDP government has been largely silent on the topic.

“It’s disappointing that the NDP government refuses to stand up to the federal government when it really counts for the people of Alberta,” Wildrose Leader Brian Jean said. “The NDP government is content with making Albertans pay the price for a carbon tax and receiving nothing in return in the name of so-called social license. They should do the right thing, and scrap the tax.”

The tanker ban is a direct attack on the viability of Alberta’s oil and gas industry, and removes the necessity for any pipeline in the future, including Northern Gateway.

“It’s incredibly disappointing to see that Albertans have a provincial and federal government that won’t stand up for their economic interests,” Wildrose Shadow Environment Minister Todd Loewen said. “Pipelines are the safest way to get oil to market, and should be approved through the independent National Energy Board process, not through political posturing like this tanker ban.”

