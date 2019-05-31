Liberals Fail on Delivering Advance Payment Program for Canola Producers: Berthold - Gateway Gazette

Ottawa, ON – Luc Berthold, Conservative Shadow Minister Agriculture and Agri-Food, sent a letter to the Agriculture Minister calling on her to take action on the Advanced Payment Program.

MP Luc Berthold meets with members of the Canola Council of Canada

“It has been over three weeks since the Liberals followed the lead of Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, and increased the limit of Advanced Payment Program for canola producers,” said MP Berthold. “Since then, the Liberals have failed to follow through on the increased enhancements that they promised canola producers.”



A number of canola producers and agriculture groups have reached out to Conservative Members of Parliament asking why they are unable to get the loans that they were promised by the Liberal government. Many are unsure when the Advance Payment Program enhancements will be in place.



“It is unacceptable that the only concrete measure the Liberal government has taken to help canola producers is stalled,” added MP Berthold. “If this is the response that the Trudeau government has to helping Canada’s canola industry, it is no wonder why canola producers do not trust the Liberals to restore market access to China.”

Conservatives understand that under the current circumstances, three weeks is like an eternity for a canola producer. We will continue to put pressure on the Liberal government to take action on this important issue and follow through on what they promised canola producers.



The full letter can be read by clicking here.

May 29, 2019



The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, PC, MP

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

House of Commons

Ottawa, Ontario K1A 0A6



Dear Minister Bibeau,



I am writing to you to express my concern and disappointment that your government has failed to deliver on the promised enhancements to the Advance Payment Program (APP) for canola producers in a timely manner.



My colleagues and I have heard from a number of canola producers who have been told by the Canadian Canola Growers Association that the enhancements promised by you three weeks ago are not yet available.



For a canola producer, under the current circumstances, three weeks is like an eternity. Minister, it is irresponsible for you to make an announcement and not be able to follow through in a timely manner.



It is unacceptable that the only concrete measure that your government has taken to help canola producers is stalled. If this is the response that your government has to helping Canada’s canola industry, it is no wonder why canola producers do not trust your government to restore market access to China.



To add insult to injury, it took months of pressure from Premiers, the Leader of the Official Opposition, and canola farmers for the Prime Minister to take any action on this file. And what do canola farmers get from this government? More delays and excuses.



Minister, I ask that you fix this situation immediately. It is the least that you can do for Canada’s canola producers.



Respectfully yours,

Luc Berthold, MP

Mégantic-L’Érable

Shadow minister for Agriculture and Agrifood