Licensed Child Care for Families on Kapawe’no First Nation

Minister of Children’s Services Danielle Larivee joined Kapawe’no First Nation Chief Frank Halcrow to celebrate the grand opening of the first provincially licensed on-reserve child care centre.

Licensing of the child care program in the First Nation community in Grouard, in northern Alberta, means parents can apply for the provincial child care subsidy and the child care program can apply for accreditation funding.

“This is amazing news for families in Kapawe’no and an exciting step forward in our government’s work to make child care more affordable and accessible across Alberta. This child care centre is the result of a tremendous amount of dedication and hard work by Kapawe’no First Nation and an example of the great things that can happen when we work in collaboration with Indigenous communities.” Danielle Larivee, Minister of Children’s Services

“I am ecstatic our daycare received this licence. It means parents can now apply for subsidies and we can apply for staff incentives, including wage top-ups. As the first First Nation in Alberta to receive its official licence, Kapawe’no has now opened the door for other First Nation daycares to pursue the licensing process.” Carol Hanlon, director, Kapawe’no First Nation Daycare Centre

Not only will the Kapawe’no First Nation daycare benefit the community, but the program is close to Northern Lakes College. Students attending college can now apply for provincial child care subsidies to help with child care costs.

The Kapawe’no First Nation Daycare Centre offers up to 31 spaces for children.