Lieutenant Governor Invites all to Annual Holiday Tradition - Gateway Gazette

The levee is an open house-style event for the general public. Visitors can meet Lieutenant Governor Mitchell and His Honour Doug Mitchell, as well as senior representatives from the Canadian Forces, RCMP and Edmonton Police Service. The levee is also an opportunity to take in the architecture and art collection of Government House, enjoy music and light refreshments, and write a postcard of thanks and encouragement to Canadian Forces members serving overseas. Event Information is available at lieutenantgovernor.ab.ca.