Lifesaving Heroes from Across Alberta Honored - Gateway Gazette

During the ceremony thirty individuals from across Alberta were recognized with Lifesaving Awards. These are courageous people who came to the aid of fellow Albertans at stressful and sometimes life threatening situations involving severe injury under precarious circumstances.

Examples of these inspiring stories include Gold Pin Lifesaving Award recipients Derrick Kernaghan from Calgary and Elaine Soetaert from Sturgeon County who put their lives in direct danger to save the life of another.

Derrick Kernaghan – Calgary

On August 5, 2017, on Crowsnest River, Alberta, Derrick Kernaghan risked his life to save another. When Derrick heard a call for help, he immediately responded. Seven year old Sadie had been playing along the edge of the river when she fell into the deep, cold water. In the swift current, Sadie struggled to keep her head above the water. Without hesitation, Derrick jumped into the river, and swam out to reach her. With Sadie in one arm, Derrick swam back to shore. Once on shore, family members quickly provided first aid for hyperthermia to both Sadie and Derrick. Without Derrick’s intervention, Sadie may not have survived this frightening accident. Derrick Kernaghan is to be commended for his quick response, strength, and selfless actions in saving a life”.