Lineham Canal Bridge Road Diversion to Open May 30 - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: The Lineham Canal Bridge project is now resuming and crews from Volker Stevin have been making preparations to open a temporary diversion of a section of Centre Street south of the new bridge.

The diversion is scheduled to be opened to traffic on Wednesday May 30, and will be in effect until the new road and bridge are fully paved and open to traffic in July.

This project began in August 2017 as the bridge had reached the end of its useful lifecycle. The full scope of the project includes replacement of Lineham Canal Bridge, upgrades to sections of Centre Street and improvement of the road alignment.

Due to the volume of construction activity happening in this area, Centre Street will be reduced to 30 km per hour from the Centre Street Bridge to High Country Drive N.W. in both directions. There will also be minor disruptions to traffic throughout construction and flaggers will be used as required.

Drivers and pedestrians are asked to obey construction signage and watch for heavy equipment and trucks working in the area.

All work is being done within provincial and federal environmental guidelines and will be monitored throughout construction.

For the most up to date information visit the Major Projects map online at www.highriver.ca.