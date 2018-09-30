Lions Club Convention Awarded to Calgary for 2022 Leadership Forum - Gateway Gazette

Lt to Rt, Front Row: PID Yves Leveille and his wife Dominique; Greg Holmes; PID Dr Patti Hill; Anne Kennedy; Diane Bray; DG Francis Sawiak; John Sawiak and Christine Lank. Back Row: David and Susanne Leshchyshn; Darryl Rawleigh; DG Tyler Bray and Ben Apeland.
The photograph above is of our proud Canadian Lions celebrating the news that Calgary won the bid to host the 2022 USA/Canada Leadership Forum. Calgary was competing against York, Pennsylvania and Long Beach, California.
Multi-District C Lions partnered with Calgary Meetings & Conventions in submitting their winning bid.
It all came together on the night of September 22, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio when the winning City’s name was called. Columbus was the host site for the 2018 Forum.
“The work has just begun. We will need 300 Lions to help volunteer for our Forum in 2022. I am so proud of all of you who stepped up and made this winning bid possible,” said District Governor Tyler Bray, who was also the Bid Chairperson and is a Foothills Lions Club member.
Having the USA/Canada Leadership Forum held in Calgary means an economic impact of approximately $4 million to Calgary and area, according to the Convention Centre’s staff. The City of Calgary, Multi-District C Lions, and LEOS collaborated in a team effort of hard work.
Background Article
Site Inspection For The USA Canada Forum Bid For 2022
September 8, 2018
MD C had submitted a bid to host the 2022 USA Canada Leadership forum to be hosted in Calgary, AB. Between August 29-September 01, 2018 there was a host site inspection team that visited Calgary. The Inspection team consisted of PID Doug Lozier, PID Lowell Bonds, and PID Gary Anderson and they were all accompanied by their wives.
We had about 45 Lions and LEOS greet our visitors on their arrival at the Calgary International Airport. LEOS came from Nanton LEOS, Lil Legendary LEOS (Foothills), and the Sundre LEOS.
Lions included PIP Judge Brian Stevenson and his wife Patricia, PID Bill Weber and his wife Joan, plus numerous Lions from both District C-1 and C-2.
There was a reception held Thursday night at the Lougheed Centre in Calgary, where our visitors were treated to a Calgary White Hat ceremony. PID Patti Hill and her husband Greg were able to participate on this evening.
Numerous hotels and several convention centres were visited during the week.
Their visit included a tour of our CLERC centre in Calgary
All in all, it was an inspiring visit with our Lions and LEOS doing an outstanding job of hosting this visit/ Site Inspection.
Our bid is one of three being considered. The other two are York, Pennsylvania and Long Beach, California.
The results as to who the 2022 USA Canada host city will be, will be announced at the USA Canada 2018 Forum being held September 19-21, 2018 in Columbus, OHIO. (YES IN ROUGHLY 2 WEEKS)
DG Tyler Bray
Meeting the Inspection Team at Calgary Airport
Inspection Team and their wives after being white-hatted
