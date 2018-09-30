Lions Club Convention Awarded to Calgary for 2022 Leadership Forum - Gateway Gazette

The photograph above is of our proud Canadian Lions celebrating the news that Calgary won the bid to host the 2022 USA/Canada Leadership Forum. Calgary was competing against York, Pennsylvania and Long Beach, California.

Multi-District C Lions partnered with Calgary Meetings & Conventions in submitting their winning bid.

It all came together on the night of September 22, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio when the winning City’s name was called. Columbus was the host site for the 2018 Forum.

“The work has just begun. We will need 300 Lions to help volunteer for our Forum in 2022. I am so proud of all of you who stepped up and made this winning bid possible,” said District Governor Tyler Bray, who was also the Bid Chairperson and is a Foothills Lions Club member.

Having the USA/Canada Leadership Forum held in Calgary means an economic impact of approximately $4 million to Calgary and area, according to the Convention Centre’s staff. The City of Calgary, Multi-District C Lions, and LEOS collaborated in a team effort of hard work.

Background Article