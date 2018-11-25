Liquor Bag Campaign Reminds Albertans Not to Drive Impaired - Gateway Gazette

This holiday season, Alberta’s youth are creating motivating messages to remind Albertans of the dangers of drinking and driving.

Since 2012, Students Against Drinking and Driving (SADD) Alberta, in partnership with Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC), has coordinated the annual liquor bag campaign, whereby Alberta students from grades one through grade 12 can personalize a message on a paper liquor bag to raise awareness on the impact of impaired driving.

Alberta teachers and community supporters are encouraged to order their free liquor paper bags, which will serve as a blank canvas for students’ designs, from now until December 12. The completed bags are then dropped off at select local liquor stores by school staff to provide a visual reminder to customers not to drink and drive this holiday season. Last year, more than 63,000 bags were ordered and distributed to nearly 300 schools in Alberta.

Through their schools, teachers have the opportunity to select the best designs from their students and submit their entries to the SADD Alberta Liquor Bag Design Contest. Students entered into the contest have a chance to win a prize in three age categories with prizes ranging in value from $100 to $500. The overall winner will also have their design printed on one million bags, which will be distributed to Alberta liquor stores for retail use beginning the May 2019 long weekend. Students are encouraged to share their bag design on Instagram using the hashtag #SADDbag.

For more information on the campaign and contest or to order paper liquor bags, please visit SADDalberta.com.