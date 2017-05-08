Liquor Recall: Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin

Recall due to incorrect labelling of alcohol content

The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) is assisting with the recall of a specific batch of Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin in the 1.14 litre (L) bottles as a result of incorrect alcohol content posted on the label.

Customers should not consume the product described below:

Brand Size Lot number Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin 1.14 L L16304 W

The manufacturer reported some bottles were not properly diluted, resulting in an alcohol content of 77 per cent – not 40 per cent, as listed on the bottle.

Customers who have purchased the 1.14 L size may return any opened or unopened product with lot number L16304 W to the retailer they purchased the product from for a full refund.

In support of the recall, the AGLC is asking all liquor licensees to pull the 1.14 L size bottle with this lot number off their shelves.

To date, no complaints or injuries related to the consumption of this specific product have been reported in Alberta.

