Liquor Recall: Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin

The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) is assisting with the recall of a specific batch of Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin in the 1.14 litre (L) bottles as a result of incorrect alcohol content posted on the label.
Customers should not consume the product described below:
|Brand
|Size
|Lot number
|Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin
|1.14 L
|L16304 W
The manufacturer reported some bottles were not properly diluted, resulting in an alcohol content of 77 per cent – not 40 per cent, as listed on the bottle.
Customers who have purchased the 1.14 L size may return any opened or unopened product with lot number L16304 W to the retailer they purchased the product from for a full refund.
In support of the recall, the AGLC is asking all liquor licensees to pull the 1.14 L size bottle with this lot number off their shelves.
To date, no complaints or injuries related to the consumption of this specific product have been reported in Alberta.