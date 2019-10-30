Literacy for Life Needs Your Help! - Gateway Gazette

We are reaching out to you during our fall fundraiser to ask for your help, as our organization is facing some tough financial times. Literacy for Life is experiencing a funding shortfall which will impact our ability to run the parent-child preschool programs such as Rhythm & Rhyme, Movers & Shakers, Toddler Time, Natured Kids, and Dog Tales.

We know these programs are vital for our community but in order for us to continue to offer them we are in need of donations at this time. An ongoing decrease in the availability of provincial and federal grants combined with changes in criteria to access funding has resulted in a shortfall of close to $100,000, and without your support these programs will have to change significantly or the organization may not be able to offer them any longer.

LFL understands the importance of keeping these parent-child programs free or low cost for the families that access them. However, we also recognize that in order to keep providing these programs we have to get better at asking the community for help.

We are asking for your help to raise $100,000 in conjunction with our upcoming fall fundraising campaign.

If 5000 people who have benefited from Literacy for Life’s programs donated only $20.00 each the organization could get back on track and move towards creating more financial sustainability in the future.

If you would like to make a donation:

· Click the “Donate” link below or visit litforlife.com

· Call the office at 403-652-5090

DONATE!

We are extremely thankful for your support at this time!

Sincerely,

Board of Directors – Literacy for Life Foundation

