Literacy for Life Welcomes New Executive Director - Gateway Gazette

From Shane Tiessen, Board Chair, Literacy for Life Foundation

I am pleased to announce that the Board of Literacy for Life Foundation has appointed Patricia Pryce as our next Executive Director. She will be starting her new role on July 2, 2019.

Patricia (Trish) has lived in the MD of Foothills for 20 years and has worked in the Adult Literacy field with Bow Valley College for over 13 years. In that time, Trish has instructed adult basic literacy and higher level upgrading, working with culturally diverse learners. She has developed literacy tools and curriculum and was a researcher for the Adult Literacy and Essential Skills Research Institute with the college for three years. She then became Program Coordinator for the Literacy and Essential Skills area, where she oversaw literacy curriculum development, external grants, overall area budget, program and course offerings, faculty and staff performance, and management of area operations.

Trish is also a visual artist and silversmith, and is an active explorer of the natural world. Trish’s work and life reflect a deep belief in supporting individuals in achieving their potential, as she sees this as a key ingredient to creating a healthy society.

We are excited to have Trish join Literacy for Life not only because of her strong education and experience in the area of literacy, but also for her collaborative approach to leadership and the warmth and passion she demonstrated during our recruitment process.

We wish the outgoing Executive Director, Sue Stegmeier, all the best and thank her for her passion and commitment over the last 21 years.